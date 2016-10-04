Translate to: 

The Views Boutique hotel & Spa feeds mind, body and soul

The Views Boutique hotel & Spa feeds mind, body and soul
The restaurant at the Views Boutique Hotel and Spa’s has been elegantly renovated and the menu offers creative and sumptuous dishes at competitive prices.
GEORGE BUSINESS NEWS - "If you really want to make a friend, go to someone's house and eat with him… the people who give you their food, give you their heart." - Cesar Chavez
 
Sitting down to dine in The Views Boutique Hotel and Spa's new elegantly renovated and intimate restaurant, one can expect nothing less than to be served sumptuous cuisine and to feel like you're dining with friends. Enjoy delectable dishes from the new menu and breath-taking views of the Indian Ocean inside the glass-fronted restaurant or outside on the deck.
 
The Views is well known for its legendary personalised service, and this is accentuated by the perfect ambience created by the world-class surroundings. The sophisticated wine room has been relocated to the front of the restaurant, and is perfect for private dinner parties or for smaller functions of up to 20 people.
 
Executive chef Gerhard van Niekerk, trained at the internationally accredited chef school the HTA School of Culinary Art, is passionate about creating unique dishes with locally sourced products. Breakfast, lunch and dinner are prepared with love and all served with a side order of Views perfection. When a breakfast menu starts with a guarantee of certified locally free range farm eggs and in-house baked goods you know that it's going to be a good day.
 
The light meals menu contains gems like free range chicken, homemade buns, handmade aged beef patties and mezze delicacies such as smoked seafood pate, biltong and droëwors. The a-la-carte menu offers a variety big enough for any foody, from Karoo lamb rib roll, an ocean offering, crusted ostrich steak and exquisite rose candy and truffle.
 
To celebrate the re-opening of the Views Boutique Hotel's restaurant, patrons are spoilt for choice with the feast on offer at competitive prices. Patrons come from all over the Garden Route to enjoy the classic jam and clotted cream scones with tea or coffee, for R40.
 
The chef's choice include two course a-la-carte meals at R175pp or three- course a-la-carte meals at R195pp. Glorious sundowners on the Views' deck overlooking Wilderness Beach includes two cocktails for the price of one and a mezze platter for R140.
 
Each dining experience at The Views Boutique Hotel and Spa is like receiving their heart on a plate…love made visible. Come hungry!
 
For more information, please phone Michelle on 044 877 8000 or email reservations@viewshotel.co.za.
 
'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news' 
06:29 (GMT+2), Thu, 13 October 2016
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

The Secret Life of Pets (3D)
The Secret Life of Pets (3D)
The quiet life of a terrier named Max is upended when his owner takes in...
Absolutely Fabulous
Absolutely Fabulous
After attracting both media and police attention for accidentally knocking...
Sy klink soos lente
Sy klink soos lente
What do you do when you meet the girl of your dreams and realise...
Deepwater Horizon
Deepwater Horizon
A story set on the offshore drilling rig Deepwater Horizon, which exploded...
Magnificent 7
Magnificent 7
Seven gun men in the old west gradually come together to help a poor...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
The legal drinking age could possibly be raised from 18 to 21. Do you think this will have any effect on underage drinking?
Yes
George Herald 10%
No
George Herald 88%
It doesn't affect me
George Herald 2%
Men
Women
Search
cyclenut123
I'm a 46 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 33 and 45.
jacquesvanr
I'm a 35 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 25 and 41.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2016 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up