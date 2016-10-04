The Views Boutique hotel & Spa feeds mind, body and soul

The restaurant at the Views Boutique Hotel and Spa’s has been elegantly renovated and the menu offers creative and sumptuous dishes at competitive prices.

GEORGE BUSINESS NEWS - "If you really want to make a friend, go to someone's house and eat with him… the people who give you their food, give you their heart." - Cesar Chavez

Sitting down to dine in The Views Boutique Hotel and Spa's new elegantly renovated and intimate restaurant, one can expect nothing less than to be served sumptuous cuisine and to feel like you're dining with friends. Enjoy delectable dishes from the new menu and breath-taking views of the Indian Ocean inside the glass-fronted restaurant or outside on the deck.

The Views is well known for its legendary personalised service, and this is accentuated by the perfect ambience created by the world-class surroundings. The sophisticated wine room has been relocated to the front of the restaurant, and is perfect for private dinner parties or for smaller functions of up to 20 people.

Executive chef Gerhard van Niekerk, trained at the internationally accredited chef school the HTA School of Culinary Art, is passionate about creating unique dishes with locally sourced products. Breakfast, lunch and dinner are prepared with love and all served with a side order of Views perfection. When a breakfast menu starts with a guarantee of certified locally free range farm eggs and in-house baked goods you know that it's going to be a good day.

The light meals menu contains gems like free range chicken, homemade buns, handmade aged beef patties and mezze delicacies such as smoked seafood pate, biltong and droëwors. The a-la-carte menu offers a variety big enough for any foody, from Karoo lamb rib roll, an ocean offering, crusted ostrich steak and exquisite rose candy and truffle.

To celebrate the re-opening of the Views Boutique Hotel's restaurant, patrons are spoilt for choice with the feast on offer at competitive prices. Patrons come from all over the Garden Route to enjoy the classic jam and clotted cream scones with tea or coffee, for R40.

The chef's choice include two course a-la-carte meals at R175pp or three- course a-la-carte meals at R195pp. Glorious sundowners on the Views' deck overlooking Wilderness Beach includes two cocktails for the price of one and a mezze platter for R140.

Each dining experience at The Views Boutique Hotel and Spa is like receiving their heart on a plate…love made visible. Come hungry!

For more information, please phone Michelle on 044 877 8000 or email reservations@viewshotel.co.za

