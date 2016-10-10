Facebook wants to invade your office

Facebook (FB, Tech30) officially launched a service on Monday called Workplace.

It's intended to let employees chat with colleagues to get work done - as opposed to the usual reason we use Facebook at work: for distractions.

Workplace looks and feels like Facebook, complete with the usual mix of News Feed, Groups and Trending stories, but it's focused specifically on your company.

Employees can use Workplace as an online bulletin board to follow company announcements and events. They can also organize Facebook Groups within the company or between firms they do business with. There are options to message or call coworkers and to watch live stream Q&As with top executives.

Workplace is entirely separate from your personal Facebook network - and can be used even if you don't have a personal account.

The service, previously called Facebook at Work, had been in beta testing since last year.

BUSINESS NEWS - Facebook is already the center of our personal lives. Now it wants to own our work life too.