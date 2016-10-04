Translate to: 

Samsung 'pauses Note 7 production'

Smartphone giant Samsung has reportedly stopped production of its Note 7 phone.
BUSINESS NEWS - Smartphone giant Samsung has reportedly stopped production of its Note 7 phone amid claims that replacement devices are still at risk of catching fire.
 
News agencies reported Samsung had temporarily halted production after talks with safety regulators.
 
Samsung told the BBC it was "adjusting the production schedule to ensure quality and safety matters".
 
The company has been forced to issue new models of the smartphone following complaints of faulty batteries.
 
It issued a recall of the Galaxy Note 7 in September and later assured customers that the fixed devices were safe.
But there have now been several reports of replacement phones starting to emit smoke.
 
In a further blow, two US mobile networks have stopped replacing or selling the phone.
 
The AT&T and T-Mobile networks said they would no longer replace the devices in the US, while the latter said it would halt all sales of the phone.

"While Samsung investigates multiple reports of issues, T-Mobile is temporarily suspending all sales of the new Note 7 and exchanges for replacement Note 7 devices," T-Mobile said on its website.
 
10:37 (GMT+2), Mon, 10 October 2016
