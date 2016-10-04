Sterling slides to 31-year low against dollar

British Prime Minister Theresa May. Image: twitter.com

BUSINESS NEWS - Sterling slid to its lowest in more than three decades against the dollar on Tuesday, on growing fears that Britain’s looming departure from the European Union will hit the economy.Sterling had skidded more than 1% on Monday on the back of Prime Minister Theresa May’s announcement a day earlier that the formal process to take Britain out of the European Union will start by the end of March.The nervousness led to a rise in the cost of hedging against sharp swings in the pound in the next three to six months. The cost of hedging sterling exposure against the dollar for six months, which includes March, was at 10.60%, the same as the nine-month option. Typically the nine-month currency option is dearer than the six-month one.Sterling extended losses on Tuesday, slipping more than half a percent to $1.2757, its weakest since June 1985. It also hit a three-year low of 87.56 pence per euro, down 0.2% on the day.“What is causing particular uncertainty among investors are the strong affirmations of the British government to insist on limiting the freedom of movement,” said Esther Reichelt, currency strategist at Commerzbank.