Translate to: 

BlackBerry to stop making smartphones

BlackBerry to stop making smartphones
BlackBerry is shutting down its phone business after 14 years of making handsets.
BUSINESS NEWS - BlackBerry is shutting down its phone business after 14 years of making handsets. The company confirmed that it’s out of the smartphone manufacturing business.

The company’s devices were once the phone of choice for professionals, providing access to emails on the move, but BlackBerry has struggled to keep up with competition from rivals Apple and Samsung as mobile users increasingly opt for touchscreens.

Chief Executive Officer, John Chen, announced the new strategy as part of the company’s Fiscal Q2 2017 report.

“Under this strategy, we are focusing on software development, including security and applications. The company plans to end all internal hardware development and will outsource that function to partners. This allows us to reduce capital requirements and enhance return on invested capital.”

Revenue in the quarter was $352 million, missing estimates of $390 million.

BlackBerry will now focus on the software path that Chen has been pushing since he took over the CEO role, include licensing its hardened version of Android and the associated secure apps.

The company’s device business, which it calls Mobility Solutions, will focus on developing applications and an extra-secure version of Google’s Android operating system that it can license to other companies.

Chen said less than 100 jobs would be lost from its latest move away from making hardware.

The change would likely weigh on overall revenue for two more quarters before software revenue growth makes up for the decline, he said.

Revenue fell to $334 million in the fiscal second quarter ended 31 August from $490 million in the year-ago period, missing analysts’ estimates of $393.75 million.
 
09:23 (GMT+2), Thu, 29 September 2016
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Nine Lives
Nine Lives
A stuffy businessman finds himself trapped inside the body of his family's...
Shallows
Shallows
A mere 200 yards from shore, surfer Nancy is attacked by a great white...
War Dogs
War Dogs
Based on the true story of two young men, David Packouz and Efraim...
Heidi
Heidi
A story of a young girl lives in the Swiss Alps with her goat herding...
Noem my skollie
Noem my skollie
When young Abraham gets arrested for a petty crime he raises his status in...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Do you think law enforcement is doing enough in George to keep our roads safe?
Yes, I am happy with law enforcement's efforts
George Herald 9%
No, there are still too many dangerous drivers on our roads
George Herald 91%
Men
Women
Search
SoWhatNow
I'm a 55 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 35 and 60.
TrueRomantic
I'm a 80 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 50 and 70.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2016 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up