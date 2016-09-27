Manufacturing sector producing steady returns despite poor economy

Stats SA says the manufacturing industry has generated an income of more than R2 trillion despite slowing economic growth over the same period.

BUSINESS NEWS - Stats SA says the manufacturing industry has generated an income of more than R2 trillion despite slowing economic growth over the same period.It released data on the performance of the manufacturing and construction sectors on Monday.Although the manufacturing sector was able to bounce back following 2009's recession, it has progressively slowed down to 0.1% growth in 2014.Despite this, says Stats SA's Pali Linoleate, the sector's income has increased over the same period.