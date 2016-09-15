SAIA CPD Accredited Fenestration workshop in George

On 28 July 2016, KELL Aluminium Profiles based in George, partnered with Wispeco Aluminium and hosted a SAIA Accredited CPD Fenestration workshop, followed by a Crealco - Wispeco Architectural Products presentation.

GARDEN ROUTE BUSINESS NEWS - On 28 July 2016, KELL Aluminium Profiles based in George, partnered with Wispeco Aluminium and hosted a SAIA Accredited CPD Fenestration workshop, followed by a Crealco - Wispeco Architectural Products presentation.The half-day SAIA CPD Accredited Fenestration workshop held at the George International Lodge drew a crowd of 40 attendees, which comprised of both architects and aluminium window and door fabricators. SACAP registered architects earned a 0.5 CPD point for attending the Category 1 CPD Fenestration Workshop, which was followed by a Category 3 Crealco product and software focused presentation.The CPD Fenestration Workshop focused on compliant aluminium window/door/facade designs for durable, safe and compliant structural and energy efficient buildings. The chief objective of the workshop was to educate the professionals about the different framing systems available and the structural and thermal performance abilities thereof.Demonstrations were done by Mr. Jacques van der Westhuyzen (Chief Operations Director at Wispeco Aluminium) to show the attendees the various seal options available for the glazing of aluminium framing systems, as well as showing guests how to test low-e glass using a glass tester.A detailed demonstration of Crealco U-Solve was performed during the workshop explaining how to effectively design with different glass types and aluminium systems and how to specify correctly, in order to ensure the compliance of building projects.This was followed by a discussion on how the Crealco FPD (Fenestration Performance Declaration) supports the design and specifications done via U-Solve to close the loop at the end.The FPD tool offers project-specific compliance assurance for installed Crealco products.Since architects, homeowners and other building professionals would not necessarily know whether the products installed were in fact those specified, they can ask for a project-specific, uniquely numbered and online verifiable Crealco FPD from an aluminium fabricator and installer. The FPD ultimately enables the design professional to sign the Certificate of Compliance as per SANS 10400 with confidence.KELL Aluminium Profiles, a Wispeco Appointed Stockist are shaking up the industry in the Southern Cape region by actively promoting and educating the industry regarding these fenestration aspects. All Crealco - Wispeco Architectural Product and Software information is available from KELL Aluminium Profiles. The KELL team was also proudly awarded the Wispeco New Stockist of the Year award - 2015.