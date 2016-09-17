Icasa asked to probe SA's high data costs

In an attempt to address high data costs, the Telecommunications Department has requested that the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa investigates the matter.
Public hearings will resume at Parliament today over high data costs.
There has been a public outcry over the cost of data
under the banner #DataMustFall.
The department has blamed ineffective competition in the market for high data costs, saying it hampers South Africa's global competitiveness.
The department's Willie Vukela says the minister has requested that Icasa launches an inquiry into the matter.
Icasa’s Willington Ngwepe says they will also be investigating broadband tariffs.
"The collaboration between us and the National Consumer Commission will be expedited so that we can deal with the issue of expiry of data."
Ngwepe has noted there has been a 45 percent drop in the price of data since 2010, as competitors fight for a share in the increasingly competitive data market.
08:49 (GMT+2), Wed, 21 September 2016
