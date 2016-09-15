Translate to: 

No more bird dirt

No more bird dirt
At the Engineering Services Department of the George Municipality, various means, from spikes to gut line, could not keep pigeons from nesting on an arch above the front door. An installation of Bird-Free was done there last week. Photos: Alida de Beer.
GEORGE NEWS - The mess and damage that city pigeons cause when nesting and roosting on and inside buildings has become a major problem, and harmless, effective solutions have been elusive.
 
A new product, Bird-Free, is offering a no-fuss, no-mess solution that is also bird friendly and does not harm the environment.
 
According to Clinton O'Brien, the man who obtained the distributing rights in South Africa and started with installation of Bird-Free in 2014, the product was developed by Korean scientists 10 years ago. It is a natural food ingredient, and therefore harmless, but it radiates ultraviolet light, which birds can see.
 
"They perceive the ultraviolet light as fire and will not come near it," says O'Brien, who has made George the home base for his business, O'Brien's Pigeon Control (OPC).
 
Bird-Free has not previously been available in South Africa, but has been used successfully for the past decade in the European Union with its countless precious historical buildings.
 
In George, O'Brien has installed Bird-Free successfully at Kingswood Estate, Fancourt, Glenwood High School, Oakhurst Insurance, George SAPS and the Garden Route Mall. One of his latest clients is the Engineering Services Department in the historical old town hall where he did an installation last week.
 
OPC works alongside the Endangered Wildlife Trust because the product is completely safe. It comes in plastic, ready-to-use dishes. Left undisturbed, it will remain completely effective for at least two years after proper installation, even in the most exposed environment. No maintenance or power is needed and it can be used indoors and outdoors.
 
The biggest users of Bird-Free in South Africa are Broll Properties, Redefine, JHI, SAB Miller, Unilever, Eskom, BMW, Hyundai, Sasol, One and Only Hotels and Tsogo Sun Hotels.
 
 
Clinton O'Brien, owner of O'Brien's Pigeon Control with the harmless product.  
 
 
Bird-Free is a harmless, no-mess product that keeps birds from nesting and roosting on buildings.  
 
ARTICLE AND PHOTOS: ALIDA DE BEER, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST
 
07:19 (GMT+2), Thu, 22 September 2016
