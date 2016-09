Social media can help your small business

BUSINESS NEWS - You may think that social media is not the platform for your business , but in fact social media could boost your small business immensely.

10 ways in which social media can boost your small business

You can be customer-focused. In



You can convey your unique business personality or image on social media. Social media platforms give customers a sense of having access to a human being instead of anonymous employees. You can be customer-focused. In creating content , the key is to think about what the customer wants and needs. Providing links to information that your customer will find useful, will encourage them to keep up with you on social media.You can convey your unique business personality or image on social media. Social media platforms give customers a sense of having access to a human being instead of anonymous employees.





It can increase your visibility over your competitors. Because many



It can promote your business at a lower cost than that of traditional forms of marketing.



It can make it easy for your customers to share your content with others which gives you greater coverage and increased visibility. It can improve customer service. Unhappy customers who complain over Twitter Facebook or other platforms can be contacted immediately. Engaging with your customers in this way helps to develop a lasting and harmonious customer relationship.It can increase your visibility over your competitors. Because many small businesses still do not use social media, engaging with customers on these platforms, will help you stand out and be noticed.It can promote your business at a lower cost than that of traditional forms of marketing.It can make it easy for your customers to share your content with others which gives you greater coverage and increased visibility.