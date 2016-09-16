MTN on top of the pile as SAA takes a fall

MTN, with a brand value of R37-billion, has retained the top spot in research firm Brand Finance’s top 50 most-valuable South African brands list.

BUSINESS NEWS - MTN, with a brand value of R37-billion, has retained the top spot in research firm Brand Finance’s top 50 most-valuable South African brands list.This is despite losing one-third of its brand value due to reputational hitches earlier in the year.Telkom is the fastest-growing brand this year, jumping to 17th place from 23rd, according to the research firm.It said the integration of Business Connexion into the telecoms company had boosted Telkom’s brand value, while on the retail side, Telkom had shown an improved performance, scoring high on the SA Customer Satisfaction Index.Overall, the top 10 is little-changed from the 2015 list. However, notable moves include Woolworths’ jump to fifth place, kicking Absa down to seventh place.