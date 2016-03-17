Using SnapScan for your small business





Once your small business has gotten off the ground, you'll look for ways to streamline operations.



Here’s how SnapScan works

1.) SnapCode

2.) Smartphone

3.) Download SnapScan app



Anyone with a smartphone can download the app which can then be used wherever the special SnapCode is displayed by a merchant. The customer scans the SnapCode with their phone and then confirm the transaction using their unique PIN. The credit card linked to the app will automatically be debited and the business will receive the funds immediately.

Why should you choose SnapScan as a small business owner?

It’s safe and secure.

SnapScan uses a patented security model that ensures that all transactions and information exchanges are safe and secure. Customers feel comfortable because it’s a simple payment mechanism that is also secure.



Sign up is quick, affordable and easy to manage

Signing up for SnapScan takes less than five minutes and there are no set-up fees. In just a few minutes you can be ready to go and get trading. There are also no monthly rental fees and no minimum transactions customers need to make – everyone’s a winner. You don’t need to have a bank account to use SnapScan as a merchant. It also eliminates having to have a till or pay point and this will save you money. You’ll receive an SMS any time a transaction is successful, so managing your sales is a breeze.



Your customers will thank you

The easier and more convenient things are, the more likely people are to try them. Gone are the days of having to carry cash and credit cards around.



Funds are settled daily

You are able to cash up at the end of each day instead of having to wait until the end of the month. You’ll receive a PIN which you can use to make the withdrawal from one of SnapScan’s banking partners’ ATMs or a participating Spar store.

It’s portable

If your small business is one on the go, then SnapScan will make your life that much easier. Simply set it up wherever you are and then wait for your customers to scan. It’s one less thing to have to worry about when running your own business.

