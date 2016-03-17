New fish and chicken supplier in Garden Route

Garden Route Fish & Poultry's team: From left are owner Marco Paioni with his two shareholders, General Manager Richard Klobbie and Operations Manager Hennie van der Merwe. Photo: Michelle Pienaar

GEORGE BUSINESS NEWS - A popular fresh and frozen seafood supplier in Cape Town, Cape Seafoods, has recently opened a Garden Route branch in George.

Garden Route Fish & Poultry in George Industria (corner of PW Botha Boulevard and Abattoir Road), as their local extension is named, supplies fresh and frozen poultry and seafood to supermarkets, hotels, restaurants and wholesale on a national basis. They also cover a range of halaal products, including lamb, beef, chicken and fish.

Owner Marco Paioni was recently approached by the Pick n Pay group to distribute his well known products to their supermarkets in the Garden Route. Cape Seafoods is a food safety accredited factory and a supplier to Pick n Pay and Shoprite Checkers for the last twenty years. "We want to open branches all the way up to the Transkei," said Paioni.

In due course the outlet will be opening a fresh fish counter and take aways. "We will sell fish and chips, whole grilled chicken and fresh fish and chicken," he said.

Garden Route Fish & Poultry is a distributor of Supreme Chicken and Grainfields, both well loved products by the local public. The business currently has three trucks serving the Garden Route area.

With his 26 years experience in the seafood trading, Paioni is excited about the expansion of his business. "I opened my own business at the age of 26," he said. "There is a lot of potential in the Garden Route and Eastern Coast, I'm looking forward to the challenge."

Contact Garden Route Fish & Poultry at 044 874 1431 or send an e-mail to richard@grfp.co.za

