More Starbucks stores for SA

Starbucks South Africa is set to open several more branches before the end of the year, starting in Pretoria at the end of the month.

The CEO has said that the company is focusing on delivering a “quality” Starbucks experience and is in not going to add any “pressure” on itself to churn out more Starbucks stores for the time being.

BUSINESS NEWS - Starbucks South Africa is set to open several more branches before the end of the year, starting in Pretoria at the end of the month – September.Having been brought to SA by Taste Holdings six months ago, there are currently branches at Taste’s head office, Rosebank Mall, and Mall of Africa.Taste Holdings’ CEO Carlo Gonzaga told Moneyweb that it will open its next branch in Menlyn Maine in Pretoria, on 21 September.