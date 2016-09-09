'SAA is in the right hands'

South African Airways (SAA) chairperson Dudu Myeni says the airline is in the rights hands and says the fact it has met all its obligations, revenue is improving and that new routes have been developed, proves this.

Myeni, however, says the airline has never received cash injection from government.

NATIONAL NEWS - South African Airways (SAA) chairperson Dudu Myeni says the airline is in the rights hands and says the fact it has met all its obligations, revenue is improving and that new routes have been developed, proves this.Myeni was speaking after meeting with a group of concerned citizens, which included Black First Land First leader Andile Mngxitama and president of the Progressive Professionals Forum, Mzwandile Manyi, yesterday at the airlines offices.While Myeni assures South Africans SAA is in good hands, the Democratic Alliance is challenging the rationality of her reappointment in court.The party believes Myeni had a disastrous performance at the airline and claims under her, SAA received at least R15 billion from tax payers just to keep the airline going.