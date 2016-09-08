Ramaphosa to weigh options on national minimum wage

Cyril Ramaphosa.

The leader of government business was asked by the Economic Freedom Fighters’ Tebogo Mokwele to outline steps taken to arrive at a national minimum wage.

BUSINESS NEWS - Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa says it’s critical that a balance is struck when determining an appropriate national minimum wage.Answering questions in the National Council of Provinces yesterday, Ramaphosa stated an advisory panel is looking into the issue.He says input from various sectors is crucial.“We need to look at experiences from other countries to see how best to create a balance which will give us an outcome that our economy can absorb and live with.”