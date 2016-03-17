Translate to: 

Local wins national entrepreneur award

Local wins national entrepreneur award
Vanessa Jacobs, the owner of Sow Delicious.
GEORGE NEWS - Vanessa Jacobs, owner of Sow Delicious, is ecstatic after having been announced as the winner in the emerging entrepreneur category of the prestigious 2016 Entrepreneur of the Year competition of Sanlam and Business Partners.
 
Jacobs was featured in last week's George Herald after being selected as one of 15 finalists countrywide. After the awards ceremony in Johannesburg on Thursday
 
1 September, she told the newspaper that she was completely blown away when she was announced as the winner. "When we were sitting in the actual awards ceremony and they played a video presentation of each entrepreneur, I felt very intimidated because of the high calibre of people who were featured. So when the announcement came,
I was shocked and completely flabbergasted. It is such an honour."
 
Johan Eksteen, second-time finalist and owner of Agricon, is the overall winner. Speaking at the event, spokesperson for the competition, Gugu Mjadu said that the high calibre of business acumen and entrepreneurial talent of the finalists this year made it no easy task for the judging panel to decide on the six category winners.
Jacobs developed an innovative product, Slab of Seeds, which looks like a slab of chocolate, but contains heirloom vegetable and herb seeds.
 
The idea was born from her passion for edible gardening and her being an enthusiastic foodie. The slabs are 'infused' with seeds and prefertilised with organic fertiliser. To plant, one breaks off a block from the slab and pushes it into the soil, easy enough for even very inexperienced gardeners to grow their own vegetables.
 
Jacobs has won R40 000 worth of business coaching from Business Partners and she said that at this stage of her business, it is just what she needs. "I have never really received any formal business training. The next focus for our business is to go into exports, which is a complicated arena, so the coaching is going to be invaluable. It is a perfect prize. I also already met someone at the awards ceremony who can help launch us into that space."
 
She described herself as a 'serial entrepreneur' with Sow Delicious being her most successful venture yet. She started it three years ago.
 
ARTICLE: ALIDA DE BEER, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST
 
'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'
14:00 (GMT+2), Thu, 08 September 2016
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Kung Fu Panda 3
Kung Fu Panda 3
Po's long-lost father introduces him to the clumsy inhabitants of a secret,...
Sonskyn Beperk
Sonskyn Beperk
Anya du Plessis leaves her boyfriend in New York to reconnect with her...
Zoolander 2
Zoolander 2
Former models Derek Zoolander (Ben Stiller) and Hansel find themselves...
The Young Messiah
The Young Messiah
Inspired by Biblical accounts, this rare and unique story is told from the...
Zootropolis
Zootropolis
In the mammal city of Zootopia, Nick Wilde, a fast-talking con artist fox...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
According to the latest crime statistics, murder is on the increase in George. Does this surprise you?
Yes
George Herald 57%
No
George Herald 43%
Men
Women
Search
TrueRomantic
I'm a 80 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 50 and 70.
Dave1973
I'm a 43 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 32 and 45.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2016 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up