Local wins national entrepreneur award

Vanessa Jacobs, the owner of Sow Delicious.

GEORGE NEWS - Vanessa Jacobs, owner of Sow Delicious, is ecstatic after having been announced as the winner in the emerging entrepreneur category of the prestigious 2016 Entrepreneur of the Year competition of Sanlam and Business Partners.

Jacobs was featured in last week's George Herald after being selected as one of 15 finalists countrywide. After the awards ceremony in Johannesburg on Thursday

I was shocked and completely flabbergasted. It is such an honour."

Jacobs developed an innovative product, Slab of Seeds, which looks like a slab of chocolate, but contains heirloom vegetable and herb seeds.

The idea was born from her passion for edible gardening and her being an enthusiastic foodie. The slabs are 'infused' with seeds and prefertilised with organic fertiliser. To plant, one breaks off a block from the slab and pushes it into the soil, easy enough for even very inexperienced gardeners to grow their own vegetables.

Jacobs has won R40 000 worth of business coaching from Business Partners and she said that at this stage of her business, it is just what she needs. "I have never really received any formal business training. The next focus for our business is to go into exports, which is a complicated arena, so the coaching is going to be invaluable. It is a perfect prize. I also already met someone at the awards ceremony who can help launch us into that space."

She described herself as a 'serial entrepreneur' with Sow Delicious being her most successful venture yet. She started it three years ago.

ARTICLE: ALIDA DE BEER, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST

1 September, she told the newspaper that she was completely blown away when she was announced as the winner. "When we were sitting in the actual awards ceremony and they played a video presentation of each entrepreneur, I felt very intimidated because of the high calibre of people who were featured. So when the announcement came,Johan Eksteen, second-time finalist and owner of Agricon, is the overall winner. Speaking at the event, spokesperson for the competition, Gugu Mjadu said that the high calibre of business acumen and entrepreneurial talent of the finalists this year made it no easy task for the judging panel to decide on the six category winners.