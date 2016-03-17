Outeniqua women intend to wow George

Members of the new Wow Outeniqua Women's Club that replaces the BPW Outeniqua club. At the back from left are: Kin Breytenbach, Melanie Ousley and Frieda Henning. Middle: Celia Zietsman,Carolyn de Jongh, Yolinda Thomas, Marsha Caywood, Mary- Anne Reuters,Carmen Huang, Hilda Botha and Paula Slabbert. Front: Janice Pieterse, Lize Morris and Sanita Branford.

GEORGE NEWS - The new Wow Outeniqua Women's Club has replaced the BPW (Business Professional Women) Outeniqua club and has been reworked into a brand-new format still committed to their core values of fellowship for all types of working women.

Involvement in the community, finding solutions for the challenges they share as women, and juggling their time between work, family and personal time are also still at the top of their list.

Melanie Ousley, who holds the marketing portfolio, thanked everyone who attended the club's recent inaugural meeting. She extended an official invitation to all busy women in the Garden Route to join their brand new club.

"Enjoy a relaxing evening once a month where you can let your hair down, learn something new, do some business and help us help our community. All of this and some fun at the same time!" she said.

For more information contact 084 622 7247.

