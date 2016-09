SAA to submit financial statements to Hong Kong by month-end

South African Airways.

"We were able to secure an extension so that we are able to work on the outstanding matters that will enable us to submit all the required information, to ensure that we remain compliant, and there is no service interruption between Johannesburg and Hong Kong."

BUSINESS NEWS - South African Airways (SAA) says it will submit all the required financial documents by the end of the month to ensure it can continue to provide services between Johannesburg and Hong Kong.The airline was initially given until today to submit the documents but this has now been pushed back to the end of the month.SAA has failed to publish annual statements for the past two years and is in danger of defaulting on its debt.Spokesperson Tlali Tlali says they met with Hong Kong authorities to explain their situation.