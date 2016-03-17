Translate to: 

Don’t bet against equities

Don’t bet against equities
Generic image
BUSINESS NEWS - Market volatility and rising interest rates have spooked investors into allocating too great a weighting to their cash holdings. Although cash plays a strategic role in a diversified portfolio, it is not ideal to invest in cash in isolation.
 
There are longer-term trade-offs to be considered.
 
Market risk is not the only risk
Market risk or volatility (which most investors are generally more aware of) usually results in a migration away from riskier assets such as equities to perceived safe-haven investments such as term deposits or money market accounts.
 
However, during such times, investors caught up in the panic turn their attention away from other risks that could affect their longer-term returns, such as inflation risk and longevity risk. Inflation risk is the risk that long-term inflation growth will exceed the long-term investment growth of an investor’s portfolio, thereby effectively reducing the purchasing power of their savings.
 
Longevity risk is the risk of an investor outliving their savings if their long-term investment growth is insufficient to sustain their future living expenses. Due to medical advances, global average life expectancy now far exceeds 85 years – the age to which investors generally plan their investment horizons. Recent research shows that by 2030, average life expectancy will exceed 100 years – this is already the case in seven countries. In fact, average life expectancy increases by five hours every day1.
 
To successfully grow wealth over the longer term, investors need consistent exposure to equities to hedge against both inflation and longevity risk.
 
The good news that most of us will probably live longer than we expect means that we will also have more time to give our investments the required time to grow. Equities can help investors to do this successfully over the longer term. While stock prices might suffer during periods of market volatility, research conducted by our investment division shows that money market accounts usually underperform the FTSE/JSE All Share Index (ALSI) over rolling 10-year periods.
 
Looking at the 10 years preceding the peak of the financial crisis (31 March 2008), the ALSI returned 19.4%, compared to 11.2% from the money market. More recently, in the 10 years preceding 31 May 2016, the ALSI returned 13.34% and the money market 7.5%.
 
Unfortunately, there is a perception that equity is the riskiest investment. However, this depends on an investor’s investment horizon and the type of risk considered. While cash will grow at a steady pace, investing in equities managed by active managers can reduce longevity risk. Investors may therefore well be rewarded with an ‘equity premium’ over cash returns in exchange for the shorter-term certainty they sacrifice. Investors who are cognisant of the bigger picture find comfort in the long-term probabilities that are stacked in their favour.
 
Risks inherent in individual cash instruments
Investing in cash instruments might seem more attractive during uncertain times, but comes with its own inherent risks. For example, a cash instrument might be exposed to credit risk, especially if the bank issuing the instrument is not scrutinised by rating agencies. The instrument-specific risk is also very high, because the investment is in a single security as opposed to a pool of diversified assets.
'We bring you the latest Garden Route, Klein Karoo, Hessequa news'
09:44 (GMT+2), Thu, 01 September 2016
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Kung Fu Panda 3
Kung Fu Panda 3
Po's long-lost father introduces him to the clumsy inhabitants of a secret,...
Sonskyn Beperk
Sonskyn Beperk
Anya du Plessis leaves her boyfriend in New York to reconnect with her...
Zoolander 2
Zoolander 2
Former models Derek Zoolander (Ben Stiller) and Hansel find themselves...
The Young Messiah
The Young Messiah
Inspired by Biblical accounts, this rare and unique story is told from the...
Zootropolis
Zootropolis
In the mammal city of Zootopia, Nick Wilde, a fast-talking con artist fox...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Are you satisfied with the new George council?
Yes
George Herald 68%
No
George Herald 11%
I don't care
George Herald 21%
Competitions
Men
Women
Search
Thor7
I'm a 54 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 45 and 53.
DLSL
I'm a 54 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 46 and 57.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2016 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up