Treasury blocks Eskom’s R855 million Gupta coal contract

BUSINESS NEWS - National Treasury has rejected a request from Eskom to extend a contract with Gupta-owned Tegeta Exploration by a further R855 million, amaBhungane reports.

The contract extension is for the same contract that Eskom previously extended by handing Tegeta an advance of R586 million earlier in the year.

Eskom’s contracts with Tegeta – which is majority-owned by the Gupta family as well as their associates and president Jacob Zuma’s son, Duduzane – is currently the subject of an investigation by Treasury.

According to Treasury, Eskom has been frustrating the investigation for the past three months by refusing to submit requested documentation. Eskom handed over the documentation on Tuesday night, after Public Enterprises minister, Lynne Brown, stepped in.

The investigation comes amid reports that the coal being supplied to Eskom from Tegeta is of poor quality, and does not meet the necessary standards for use.
 
Eskom has rubbished these claims, however reports by SABS exist showing that the coal is out of spec.
 
08:41 (GMT+2), Thu, 01 September 2016
