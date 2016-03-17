Entrepreneur of the Year: Local a finalist

Sanlam Business Partners Entrepreneur of the Year finalist, Vanessa Jacobs in her factory where the Slabs of Seed are made.

GEORGE NEWS FLASH - A business idea born from a love of chocolate and fresh vegetables has put Vanessa Jacobs, founder and owner of local enterprise Sow Delicious, among the 15 finalists in the national 2016 Entrepreneur of the Year competition.

Jacobs' innovative product, Slab of Seeds, is opening up the world of edible gardening for even the most inexperienced gardener.

Jacobs came up with the idea of prepackaging vegetable and herb heirloom seeds in 'slabs' that resemble chocolate slabs.

Starting to grow one's own food is as simple as breaking a block off a slab and pushing it into the soil. Jacobs says that being a foodie at heart, she was inspired by chocolate and the beautiful vegetables that heirloom seeds produce.

"To me, being an entrepreneur is who I am, not what I do, and to be nominated and recognised by my South African peers as a finalist, is both humbling and a great honour."

She started the business three years ago after looking for a solution to "solve my own food gardening dilemma". "It excitingly evolved into a business based around one of my great passions - edible gardening."

Read more in Thursday's George Herald, and online.

