"I'm in talks with other political parties to form alternative coalition government"

DA leader Mmusi Maimane.

He says talks are already underway with political parties.

NATIONAL NEWS - Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane has confirmed he has started talking to other political parties in preparation for what he is calling an alternative coalition government in 2019.Maimane addressed dignitaries in Braamfontein earlier on Tuesday, on the realignment of politics in South Africa.The DA leader says South Africans need to be prepared for the future of South Africa, which he says lies in a coalition government.“Our new path will require a lot of courage from every single one of us because this is a journey we have never travelled before and it will feel unfamiliar. It will be like nothing we have ever known.”