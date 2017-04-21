ANC out DA in in Bitou

Peter Lobese

PLETTENBERG BAY NEWS - The uncertainty over Bitou's coalition woes ended on Saturday May 13, 2017 when Bitou mayor and Active Untied Front (AUF) secretary Peter Lobese announced that his party entered into a coalition with Democratic Alliance (DA).

This after Lobese indicated more than a month ago that its relationship with the African National Congress (ANC) - which was formed after last year's local government elections - had crumbled after a series of issues which had made it “impossible to justify” the coalition.

The AUF and the ANC in Bitou joined forces after the elections results delivered a hung council where the ANC and the DA both obtained six seats in 13-seat council while the AUF secured the final position.

Following the announcement in April Lobese and the AUF invited both major parties in Bitou – the DA and the ANC – to come with a strategy of taking Bitou forward and said that a decision about what to do in terms of a coalition would then follow.

Lobese announced that decision in a media statement on Saturday. He said that he considered the newly formed partnership between the DA and the AUF as a "unity of opposites" for a functional government with "pro-poor service delivery objectives".

ARTICLE: YOLANDé STANDER

He added that he had not given the DA a "blank cheque" in terms of Bitou's future and that the realtionship was based on growing the local economy and improving the lives of the Bitou community.