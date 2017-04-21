Translate to: 

ANC out DA in in Bitou

ANC out DA in in Bitou
Peter Lobese
PLETTENBERG BAY NEWS - The uncertainty over Bitou's coalition woes ended on Saturday May 13, 2017 when Bitou mayor and Active Untied Front (AUF) secretary Peter Lobese announced that his party entered into a coalition with Democratic Alliance (DA).
 
This after Lobese indicated more than a month ago that its relationship with the African National Congress (ANC) - which was formed after last year's local government elections - had crumbled after a series of issues which had made it “impossible to justify” the coalition.
 
The AUF and the ANC in Bitou joined forces after the elections results delivered a hung council where the ANC and the DA both obtained six seats in 13-seat council while the AUF secured the final position.
 
Following the announcement in April Lobese and the AUF invited both major parties in Bitou – the DA and the ANC – to come with a strategy of taking Bitou forward and said that a decision about what to do in terms of a coalition would then follow.
 
Lobese announced that decision in a media statement on Saturday. He said that he considered the newly formed partnership between the DA and the AUF as a "unity of opposites" for a functional government with "pro-poor service delivery objectives".
 
He added that he had not given the DA a "blank cheque" in terms of Bitou's future and that the realtionship was based on growing the local economy and improving the lives of the Bitou community.

ARTICLE: YOLANDé STANDER
 
'We bring you the latest Garden Route news'
10:59 (GMT+2), Sat, 13 May 2017
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Johnny is nie dood nie
Johnny is nie dood nie
It's 2002. Four friends are having a braai on the Sunday after Johannes...
Guardians of the Galaxy 2
Guardians of the Galaxy 2
Set to the all-new sonic backdrop of Awesome Mixtape #2, Marvel Studios"...
The Shack
The Shack
The Shack is based on the New York Times best-selling novel with over 22...
Fast & Furious 8
Fast & Furious 8
Now that Dom and Letty are on their honeymoon and Brian and Mia have...
Going in Style
Going in Style
Oscar winners Morgan Freeman (Million Dollar Baby), Michael Caine (The...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Will you spend R22 000 to cycle with Jan Braai?
Yes
George Herald 3%
No
George Herald 95%
Maybe
George Herald 2%
Men
Women
Search
BlankS69
I'm a 48 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 30 and 50.
Mature
I'm a 55 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 25 and 55.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2017 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up