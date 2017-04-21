Translate to: 

New Speaker for Eden

New Speaker for Eden
Tertuis Simmers. Photo: Ilse Schoonraad.
EDEN DISTRICT NEWS - Eden DA Councillor *Tertuis Simmers is set to take over the role of speaker in the Eden District Council after the Federal Executive Committee of the DA approved a request from their top provincial structures that current speaker Mark Willemse and Simmers switch roles.
 
Willemse will be Portfolio Councillor of Eden Roads instead of Simmers.
 
Simmers still has to go through an election process in council, but seeing that the DA is the majority party, this should be a mere formality. The next council meeting is scheduled for 31 May, but a special meeting may be scheduled as George Municipality has called a special council meeting on the same day and some Eden councillors also serve on the George Council.
 
It is believed that Simmers is being made speaker as reward for his hard work leading up to the August 2016 local government elections. Willemse was a DA councillor in Knysna before being appointed speaker at the end of August last year, and Simmers had to stomach his obvious disappointment at being passed over.
 
Simmers told the George Herald this week that it's time that petty party politics come to an end. "In some municipalities party politics takes precedent over the interest of the community. The cooperation agreement between the DA and the EFF has proven that cooperation is possible. Our policies may differ radically, but we work together as the community's interests come first."
 
Simmers has been in the DA's employ for 17 years.
 
* This is no spelling gremlin - his name is indeed Tertuis and not Tertius.
 
ARTICLE: ILSE SCHOONRAAD, GEORGE HERALD EDITOR
 
08:00 (GMT+2), Fri, 12 May 2017
