Judge to explain ruling on cabinet reshuffle records

Zuma has maintained he was exercising his executive powers in terms of the Constitution.

NATIONAL NEWS - High Court Judge Bashier Vally is expected to reveal on Tuesday morning why he ruled that President Jacob Zuma must hand over all records explaining his Cabinet reshuffleVally made his ruling last Thursday after the Democratic Alliance (DA) took the matter to court.The president's controversial Cabinet reshuffle, in which he fired former Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan and his deputy Mcebisi Jonas, saw the country's credit rating being downgraded to junk status by two ratings agencies.In court papers, Zuma says the DA’s court action is misconceived and without merit.