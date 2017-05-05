No one should have more authority than the people

Former president, Thabo Mbeki.

“Anybody or institution who or which act in a manner in violation of the provision of the Constitution is repudiating the will of the people.”

NATIONAL NEWS - Former President Thabo Mbeki says no person or institution should have more authority than the will of the people.Mbeki was speaking in Johannesburg on Friday with former heads of state FW de Klerk and Kgalema Motlanthe at the first of many national dialogues.Mbeki says the past three years have confirmed the urgency of this national dialogue.