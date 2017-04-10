Empathy for Harold Basson

George Mayor Melvin Naik (left) and the Director of Civil and Technical Services Harold Basson during the inauguration of the new council last year. Photo: Michelle Pienaar

GEORGE NEWS - A petty issue such as "misconduct" doesn't justify a public humiliation such as the one that the director of Civil and Technical Services, Harold Basson, had to endure at a recent council meeting.

This is the opinion of three George councillors of the opposition parties Sac, PBI and AIC, who voiced their concern during a press conference last Friday.

Basson is suspended pending an investigation into allegations of misconduct. The allegations include allegedly disrespecting the authority of Mayor Melvin Naik and Council. According to the suspension letter, Basson allegedly harmed the administration and discipline of the municipality and that of the executive mayor's office.

The unhappiness relates to a telephone call Basson allegedly made to the National Department of Transport to verify a statement by Naik regarding the time frame available to award a tender of R50-million for the upgrade of Nelson Mandela Boulevard.

"If the director was accused of gross misconduct, such as fraud, or irresponsible handling of a firearm, one can understand the suspension," said Sac-councillor Basil Petrus. "But in this case, if it was a problem, the mayor, municipal manager and director could have solved the matter internally in the office. Why the public humiliation?"

PBI-councillor Virgill Gericke posed the following question: "What's behind the removal of certain individuals?" He further said misconduct also includes the non-delivery of services, which he alleges the housing department is guilty of. "No one has been held responsible for the non-delivery of houses," said Gericke.

The PBI submitted a counter proposal during the Special Council Meeting on 6 April, seconded by AIC Councillor Abel Kiwit, asking council to consider a negotiated settlement with Basson. It was outvoted by the DA.

"Any man who served the city for 30 years deserves to be treated in a dignified way," said Gericke.