Translate to: 

Empathy for Harold Basson

Empathy for Harold Basson
George Mayor Melvin Naik (left) and the Director of Civil and Technical Services Harold Basson during the inauguration of the new council last year. Photo: Michelle Pienaar
GEORGE NEWS - A petty issue such as "misconduct" doesn't justify a public humiliation such as the one that the director of Civil and Technical Services, Harold Basson, had to endure at a recent council meeting.
 
This is the opinion of three George councillors of the opposition parties Sac, PBI and AIC, who voiced their concern during a press conference last Friday.
 
Basson is suspended pending an investigation into allegations of misconduct. The allegations include allegedly disrespecting the authority of Mayor Melvin Naik and Council. According to the suspension letter, Basson allegedly harmed the administration and discipline of the municipality and that of the executive mayor's office.
 
The unhappiness relates to a telephone call Basson allegedly made to the National Department of Transport to verify a statement by Naik regarding the time frame available to award a tender of R50-million for the upgrade of Nelson Mandela Boulevard.
 
"If the director was accused of gross misconduct, such as fraud, or irresponsible handling of a firearm, one can understand the suspension," said Sac-councillor Basil Petrus. "But in this case, if it was a problem, the mayor, municipal manager and director could have solved the matter internally in the office. Why the public humiliation?"
 
PBI-councillor Virgill Gericke posed the following question: "What's behind the removal of certain individuals?" He further said misconduct also includes the non-delivery of services, which he alleges the housing department is guilty of. "No one has been held responsible for the non-delivery of houses," said Gericke.
 
The PBI submitted a counter proposal during the Special Council Meeting on 6 April, seconded by AIC Councillor Abel Kiwit, asking council to consider a negotiated settlement with Basson. It was outvoted by the DA.
 
"Any man who served the city for 30 years deserves to be treated in a dignified way," said Gericke.
 
Click here for previous articles:
09:00 (GMT+2), Thu, 27 April 2017
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

The Shack
The Shack
The Shack is based on the New York Times best-selling novel with over 22...
Fast & Furious 8
Fast & Furious 8
Now that Dom and Letty are on their honeymoon and Brian and Mia have...
Going in Style
Going in Style
Oscar winners Morgan Freeman (Million Dollar Baby), Michael Caine (The...
Silence
Silence
Martin Scorsese's Silence tells the story of two Christian missionaries...
Smurfs: The Lost Village
Smurfs: The Lost Village
Smurfs: The Lost Village is a 2017 American 3D computer-animated adventure...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
What kind of videos do you enjoy most on social media?
Funny videos
George Herald 67%
Animal videos
George Herald 0%
News videos
George Herald 33%
Inspirational videos
George Herald 0%
Men
Women
Search
Jonkvangees_195
I'm a 62 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 26 and 63.
DizzyDean
I'm a 37 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 29 and 50.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2017 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up