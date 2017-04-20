Motsoeneng mulls move into politics

Hlaudi Motsoeneng

Motsoeneng has also indicated that he could go into politics because he represents the majority of South Africans and their interests.

NATIONAL NEWS - Former South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) Chief Operations Officer (COO) Hlaudi Motsoeneng says he would have South Africa's vote if he became a politician, or even ran for president, but says he doesn't want to contest a female candidate.Motsoeneng, who has been suspended pending the conclusion of a fresh disciplinary process, held a lengthy briefing in Auckland Park on Wednesday where he defended the controversial policies he's implemented at the national broadcaster.He was joined by dozens of local musicians who have pledged their support for him.Local artists say the former COO's 90% local content rule has benefited them and they will always support him.