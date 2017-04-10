ANC urges leaders to build unity within party

The African National Congress (ANC) has called on its leaders to dismantle factions within the organisation which are tearing it apart and urgently work to build unity.

NATIONAL NEWS - The African National Congress (ANC) has called on its leaders to dismantle factions within the organisation which are tearing it apart and urgently work to build unity.The statement comes after the party’s treasurer-general Zweli Mkhize was heckled by ANC Youth League members in KwaZulu-Natal while addressing a memorial service for late struggle stalwart Ahmed Kathrada on Sunday.Mkhize has called the youth league’s behaviour unacceptable and embarrassing and says they need to be educated politically.He’s also apologised to all in attendance.