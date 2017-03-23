Update: Black Friday against Zuma

Jacob Zuma.

GEORGE NEWS - Ignoring countrywide calls from a variety of South African heavyweights occupying the moral high ground, the local representatives of four opposition parties in the George council will not be participating in the anti Jacob Zuma Black Friday protests planned in George tomorrow, 7 April.

Many ANC veterans and stalwarts, civil society organisation Save SA, church leaders including Archbishop Desmond Tutu, axed former finance minister Pravin Gordhan and many others are urging South Africans to make themselves heard in an effort to get the ANC to recall the president.

The opposition parties in the George Council have very different reactions to the Black Friday #ZumaMustFall campaign, with many politicians saying the nationwide campaign is being hijacked by the DA, including in George. In a Facebook post earlier this week, DA National Leader Mmusi Maimane called upon all South Africans across political lines to unite as a nation and support the campaign against Zuma.

At the ANC's National Working Committee media briefing yesterday morning, ANC Secretary General Gwede Mantashe gave the campaign a massive blow when he said "an anti-Zuma movement would cause the ANC to close ranks".

Calling his previous criticism of Zuma a "mistake", Mantashe quashed any possibility of a growing ground swell against Zuma within the ANC - making everything he, Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa and ANC Treasurer General Dr Zweli Mkhize had achieved since Zuma fired Gordhan on Friday morning, null and void.

Earlier this week ANC stalwart Cheryl Carolus said Zuma isn't consulting anyone within the ANC when he makes decisions, but that "the president is consulting someone". She made it clear that his lone wolf actions are completely contrary to the ANC's tradition of inclusive decision making. Whether local opposition parties support the protest action or not, most agree that all's not well in South Africa.

On Friday we can expect to see the ACDP, the FF Plus and maybe even the EFF picketing alongside the DA, while the ANC, PBI, AIC and Icosa will keep their distance. Waiting to see how things unfold, Sac's Basil Petrus refused to disclose where he stood on the matter.

This is what the respective councillors and party leaders have to say:

ANC Chair of the George sub-region Langa Kholisile Langa

This is obviously a DA campaign to undermine the ANC. No member of the ANC in his or her right mind would want to associate with the DA in order to undermine the ANC.

We are talking about the very ANC that fought for the freedom we are enjoying today, that the DA is abusing to undermine the ANC. They should focus on their own premier's arrogant and racist status on colonialism, rather than wanting to consume themselves with ANC issues.

The ANC is able to self-correct our own issues. We are not stupid. Let the stupid focus on what they are good at doing. The ANC will only focus on what is good for our own people.

Eden Council's ANC Chief Whip Piet van der Hoven

The ANC will not be supporting the marches because we feel it will be counter-productive as the matter is being dealt with by the ANC internally. The so-called pressure from outside will not be helpful. The ANC has its own moral compass.

George PBI Councillor Virgill Gericke

The ANC must get its house in order and serve the interest of all South Africans and not a particular individual. We all agree that things are not right in the country; there is a crisis. What bothers me, however, is that we want to mobilise opportunistically when something happens on a national level. We are in support of the principle to protest against injustice, but the PBI does it consistently. We will not protest under the banner of a different political party. We are an autonomous political party that promotes our own agenda.

George ACDP Councillor Johan du Toit

We support the motion of no confidence against the president, as well as protest marches on Friday against Zuma. However, the ACDP feel essential services such as the police and medical services should still proceed. We will definitely take part in a march if one is scheduled in George.

EFF Southern Cape Convener Mbulelo Magwala

We are still waiting for our upper structures to find out whether we may partake in the campaign or not. We do, however, support it in principle.

Should we fail in that, the next option would be to close the ranks in a well organised fashion, to get the message across. By closing the ranks we mean close every business, every highway, every national road - countrywide.

George FF Plus Councillor Gert van Niekerk

We fully support this campaign. We support any legitimate attempt to bring about Zuma's fall. We are prepared to take hands with any South African who feels the same, in the national interest to eradicate the problem. We support the DA fully with their protest action. Now is not the time to play politics.

Provincial Chairperson of Icosa Dawid Kamfer

The DA keeps busying themselves with the ANC's affairs to such an extent that they forget to serve the people who voted for them. Icosa feel it is the ANC's internal affairs. These are issues that they must resolve. What's happening now in our country is not good for the people, but the people on ground level are suffering, with no real plan by the DA in the Western Cape to change lives. Why didn't the DA respond as strongly to the premier's statement about colonialism?

AIC Councillor Abel Kiwit

We are not going to participate in the campaign. Zuma was elected by the ANC on their proportional list so the only party that can remove him is the ANC. That is why we do not agree with the current electoral system. It should be amended because the system denies the citizens the right to remove their president if their president acts contrary to what the country needs. Black Friday is DA sensationalism. We would like to know why they didn't fire Zille after her praise for colonialism that caused a lot of pain to the majority of South Africans?

SAC Councillor Basil Petrus declined to comment.

ARTICLE: MICHELLE PIENAAR & PAULINE LOURENS, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALISTS

