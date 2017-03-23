Eden mayor to stay put

Eden Mayor Memory Booysen. Photo: Michelle Pienaar

EDEN DISTRICT NEWS - In the household of Eden Mayor Memory Booysen, a baby boy named after the former American president Barack Obama, his twin sister named after the Greek goddess of the sun and two older sibs, issued a swing vote to keep their dad in Eden.

Booysen was approached by DA party leaders to apply for a position in the provincial legislature, following the resignation of Rodney Lentit from his post as the DA's caucus chairperson in the Western Cape. He decided, however, to rather stay put in Eden and make it his mission to optimise the district municipality's potential.

Booysen said his family is the main reason behind his decision. "They weren't ready for the short notice and sudden change," said Booysen. "They said they will support me, but if we have this as a long term goal we would be able to plan better - taking in account our relocation and the chance of school for the kids."

Booysen is the father of the 19-month-old twins, Obama and Helia, and two older daughters Luna (9) and Elmoray (12). He commutes daily from Plettenberg Bay, where his family stays, to the Eden District Municipality's offices in George. "It's already difficult as it is, but it would have been slightly worse if I were to move to Cape Town," said Booysen. "We do appreciate the opportunity that the DA has given me."

For now Booysen's focus is on Eden. "My main objective is to justify Eden's existence," he said. "There is always the question on whether district municipalities are relevant or not. I say they are relevant, but the municipality needs to justify its sustainability. The potential is there, we just need to optimise it." According to Booysen this includes the municipality's financial income, the assistance to the B-municipalities and the coordination thereof.

When asked about the tabling of Eden's draft budget for 2017/2018 last Friday, Booysen said he is satisfied. "With the limited resources that we have, we made sure we touched on the objectives of service delivery," said Booysen. "It will now go out for public participation process, whereafter it will be adopted by council."

Memory Booysen resigns as Bitou councillor

According to correspondent, Yolandé Stander, Eden mayor Memory Booysen has resigned as a Bitou councillor after the balancing act of the two positions became increasingly tricky.



Booysen, who also served as a DA PR councillor in Bitou, said he decided to focus on his work as Eden mayor and resign as a Bitou councillor.



Although the decision had been an emotional one, it had to be done as he could not give both positions his full attention.



He added that there would be no by-election for his seat as a "swap" would be made with a councillor from the Eden Municipality. Mpumelelo Ndayi would take over Booysen's role in Bitou.

ARTICLE: MICHELLE PIENAAR, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST

