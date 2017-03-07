Translate to: 

Jaco Londt bites the bullet

Jaco Londt is back on top... albeit subject to a few conditions. Photo: Michelle Pienaar
SOUTHERN CAPE NEWS - After months of uncertainty, DA Regional Chairperson Jaco Londt may continue his work as one of the party's most successful campaign organisers and leaders.
 
The DA Federal Executive Committee (Fedex) accepted a plea bargain at the end of last week, in which Londt pleaded guilty to two charges and keeps his position as regional chair of the east region. But not without certain conditions. Londt has to keep his calm for the next twelve months, follow a course in anger management and apologise to offended staff members.
 
The drama unfolded in October last year when Londt was granted 60 days special leave while an investigation into allegations of, amongst others, verbal abuse, was conducted. He resumed his duties on 13 January. A long-awaited disciplinary hearing was repeatedly postponed, whereafter a plea bargain was put on the table.
 
Elsabe Oosthuysen, chief of staff to the chairperson of the DA Federal Executive Committee (Fedex) James Selfe, confirmed Fedex's acceptance of the plea and sentence agreement.
 
She said it has been decided to suspend the requirement that Londt resign as DA chairperson for a period of 12 months. This is on the provision that he is not found guilty of misconduct relating to abusive behaviour during this period. Part of the requirement is that Londt has to engage in mediation with the main complainant.
 
"The rest of the plea and sentence agreement requires that Mr Londt undergoes a course in anger management ... and that he apologises to the relevant members of the professional staff whom he offended," said Oosthuysen.
 
Londt declined to comment on the conditions, but said he is thankful that everything has finally been dealt with. He referred a question on whether he will lead the by-election in Beaufort West on 24 May, to the party's interim provincial leader Bonginkosi Madikizela.
 
"We will do everything in our power to win the by-election and retain the ward and municipality," said Londt. "The party must now deliver services effectively where we govern and party structures must be put in place to do our part to unseat the ANC nationally in 2019."
 
The election of candidates for top posts in the DA structure, including Londt's position, will take place at the DA Regional Congress on 29 July.
 
