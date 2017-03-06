Mixed views within ANC after Zuma land announcement

Jacob Zuma.

ANC spokesperson Zizi Kodwa told the Sunday Times the expropriation of land without compensation is a principle that was adopted by the party at its 2012 conference in Mangaung.

NATIONAL NEWS - As confusion continues over whether the African National Congress (ANC) supports land distribution without compensation, the party's leaders continue to speak with different voices on the issue.The ANC's military veterans association, uMkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA), is most the recent structure of the party to weigh in on the matter and has called on the ANC to review its policies to ensure the expropriation of land without compensation.Last week, President Jacob Zuma told the National House of Traditional Leaders that black parties must unite on the land issue to ensure expropriation without compensation.This was in direct contradiction to his party in Parliament which rejected an offer by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) to join forces to change the Constitution to ensure this principle.