'Strong factions within ANC causing huge damage to party & Zuma'

NATIONAL NEWS - The South African Communist Party (SACP) says there’s a strong faction within the African National Congress (ANC) which is causing huge damage to the party and President Jacob Zuma’s reputation.The SACP says it strongly supports the call for radical transformation and tried to communicate with the ANC on the matter, but received little response.The communist party briefed the media on a number of issues on Sunday following its Central Executive Committee (CEC) meeting.The SACP’s Jeremy Cronin says the party needs to speak out against factions in the ANC.“Currently, we’re seeing attempts from some quarters to get some kind of meaning to what is meant by radical economic transformation, but unfortunately coming from these factional quarters, what’s meant by radical transformation is basically advancing the narrow interest of black elites.”At the same time, the SACP says some within the ANC are calling for radical economic transformation, because they want it to benefit their friends.The SACP says it’s noticed that policy shifts with a radical sounding air are being announced randomly.Zuma used his State of the Nation Address (Sona) to emphasise economic transformation as one of the government’s key priorities this year.While addressing a breakfast show, a day after delivering the budget speech, Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan said, “We must ask for whose benefit are some calling for radical economic transformation, for 50 million South Africans or for their friends?”