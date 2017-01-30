New provincial leader for Western Cape DA

Bonginkosi Madikizela.

NATIONAL NEWS - The DA in the Western Cape has today elected Bonginkosi Madikizela to serve as the acting provincial leader.

Bonginkosi Madikizela was elected at a provincial council meeting, which was held in Worcester today 25 February.

The council meeting was attended by delegates, who were elected in terms of the DA Western Cape constitution, to represent DA structures from all across the Western Cape.

Bonginkosi Madikizela will lead the DA in the Western Cape as the acting provincial leader for the remainder of the current term. Thereafter, the DA in the Western Cape will convene its provincial congress, where it will elect the next provincial leader. The provincial congress will take place on 12 August this year.

"On behalf of the DA in the Western Cape, I wish to congratulate Bonginkosi Madikizela on being elected to lead the party in the province. We look forward to working together in delivering on our record of progress and job creation in the Western Cape," said DA Western Cape Chairperson, Anton Bredell .

