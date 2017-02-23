No warm welcome for Brian Molefe in Parliament

Former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe. Image: twitter.com

Opposition parties have criticised the appointment because the former Transnet chief executive was implicated in the Public Protector's State Capture report.

National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete's announcement that Molefe will replace Abram Mudau drew mixed reactions in the National Assembly.



“The vacancy which occurred in the National Assembly has been filled with effect from 14 February by Mr Molefe.”



But Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) MP Sipho Mbatha interjected: “On a point of order Speaker. Where is that corrupt bastard?"



EFF chief whip Floyd Shivambu also took issue with Parliament's unprecedented announcement of Molefe's nomination.



“Since when does Parliament do political party communication?”

