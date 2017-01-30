DA Western Cape leadership in disarray

Patricia de Lille. Photo: Daily Maverick

NATIONAL NEWS - Tomorrow, Saturday 25 February, the Democratic Alliance (DA) in the Western Cape will convene for a provincial council meeting, where the acting provincial leader will be elected after Patricia de Lille resigned her party leadership role last month. Five candidates are campaigning to succeed De Lille.

Once elected, the acting leader will lead the DA in the Western Cape until the next DA Western Cape elective Congress, later this year.

This announcement follows news that Cape Town mayor De Lille and the DA chief whip in the City of Cape Town‚ Shaun August‚ are under investigation by the DA. They are accused of leaking "confidential party documentation to the media".

DA spokeswoman Anneke Scheepers said the charges against De Lille and August were serious.

DA federal executive chairman James Selfe said the leak of the documentation was "in violation of the party's policy on the confidentiality of closed meetings".

Selfe said there were "no suspensions of any person" amid media reports that De Lille had been handed a letter of expulsion.

Closer to home the disciplinary proceedings against DA chairperson for the Eastern region, Jaco Londt, were concluded by the Party's Federal Legal Commission on Friday, 10 February.

Michelle Pienaar of the Mossel Bay Advertiser's sister publication, the George Herald, reported on 16 February that, according to Elsabe Oosthuysen, chief of staff to the chairperson of the DA Federal Executive Commision (Fedex), Londt pleaded guilty to two charges of misconduct.

"The plea was accepted by the FLC (Federal Legal Commission) and will now be considered by the Federal Executive."

The long-awaited disciplinary hearing was again postponed to early March and has now made way for a plea bargain by Londt.

Londt was granted 60 days' special leave from his duties as DA regional head since last year October, while the investigation into his conduct, that included verbal abuse, continued. Except for the verbal abuse charges, the three other charges were withdrawn. Londt resumed his duties on 13 January.

