George's newly elected municipal manager

Newly elected Municipal Manager Trevor Botha. Photos: Michelle Pienaar
GEORGE NEWS - The George Council has voted that Acting Municipal Manager Trevor Botha serve a consecutive five year term as municipal manager of George. Botha has been acting in the position since his contract expired at the end of December.
 
The DA-run council voted in favour of Botha during a closed Special Council Meeting on Tuesday. The DA's choice was supported by the EFF.
 
The ANC submitted a counter proposal and asked that the shortlisting of applicants be repeated. They also want an investigation into alleged leaked information which they claim gave Botha the upper hand. The ANC was supported by the PBI, SAC and AIC. The ACDP and VF Plus abstained from voting. Icosa Councillor Wilbur Harris is on sick leave.
 
Municipal Spokesperson Chantel Edwards-Klose, said the formal announcement will only be made within two weeks. The appointment will only be official once the MEC of Local Government Anton Bredell, confirms Botha's appointment.
 
The only thing that could prevent the appointment is if someone, for instance one of the short listed candidates, declares a dispute.
 
Meanwhile, the ANC, PBI, AIC and SAC aired their grievances at a press conference yesterday at noon. According to ANC Councillor Piet van der Hoven they want Bredell to intervene.
 
"We received a mere summary of the background and qualifications of the shortlisted candidates. This was handed to us as we entered the council chambers," said Van der Hoven.
 
"The law requires that all information must be made available to council, including the interviews and the list of all the applications. This was not handled in a fair and transparent manner." According to Van der Hoven this is the first time the appointment of a George municipal manager was conducted in this way.
 
AIC Councillor Abel Kiwit pointed out that the panel approved by council last year to conduct the interviews, was extended by six members without council's mandate. "There were also no women on the panel," he said.
 
Opposition parties were shown the list of five shortlisted candidates, of which one candidate withdrew. The candidates were Trevor Botha, MG Straatu, Nico Nel and the George Chief Financial Officer Keith Jordaan. Dr. Michelle Gratz withdrew her application.
 
 
Opposition parties lodged their grievances during a press conference yesterday at noon. From left are councillors Charlie Williams (ANC), Virgill Gericke (PBI), Piet van der Hoven (ANC), Basil Petrus (SAC) and Langa Langa (ANC).  
 
ARTICLE: MICHELLE PIENAAR, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST 
 
'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news' 
10:00 (GMT+2), Thu, 16 February 2017
Skerminkel
1 hours ago
The title is misleading. The MM is not elected, but appointed. The fact that the council voted to approve that appointment does not imply that he is elected.
