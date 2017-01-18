Ward committee selections start Monday

George Municipality.

GEORGE NEWS - George Municipality will begin with the establishment process of ward committees for all 27 wards on Monday 13 February. A ward committee is a voluntary advisory body which acts as a committee for the community.

Ward committees increase participation by residents in their ward so that they can have input on matters that relate to their day-to-day living. Ward committees improve communication between the council and the community and assist the ward councillor with consultation and report-back to his ward.

To serve on a ward committee a person should be a registered voter who resides in the ward; represent a sector or geographical area (a ward will be divided into geographical blocks) which is actively involved in some formal developmental activity in the ward; is elected by his or her sector/geographic area and remain in good standing; must not owe the municipality money for longer than three months, must not be an employee of the local or district municipality; and must not be a person of unsound mind who has been declared so by a court of law.

A South African Police clearance may be performed on all nominated ward committee members.

A ward committee will consist of 10 persons.

Interest groups within the same category (for example: safety) will be afforded the opportunity to appoint one representative for that category on a ward committee. Some interest groups will be clustered, for example: business (small business, agriculture, informal traders, tourism etc).

These interest groups will also be afforded the opportunity to appoint one representative for that category on a ward committee.

Should no interest groups have registered, the ward will be divided in blocks. The residents of each block must, for example, nominate 11 representatives. Out of the 11 representatives, 1 person must be elected to serve on the ward committee.

The remaining 10 nominees will serve as the sub-committee for that specific block. If, for example, only 4 sectors/organisations have registered in a ward, the other 6 persons will then be elected through the block method.

George Municipality relies on the residents of a neighbourhood to attend the ward committee establishment meetings and to select those persons who will act in the best interest of the ward. Community members are requested to bring their ID books and/or a valid driver's licence on voting day.

Any enquiries relating to the establishment of the ward committees may be directed to Sandile Ngqele, Paulina Saaiman and Vuyiswa Dzonda at 044 801 9439.

'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'