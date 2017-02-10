Translate to: 

Sona 2017, a night of deep shame

Sona 2017, a night of deep shame
President Jacob Zuma.
NATIONAL NEWS - There are certain moments in South African political life which simply lodge in one’s memory.

The day 25 years ago when FW De Klerk announced the unbanning of the ANC and other political parties was one such day.

And then there was the day Nelson Mandela strode out of Victor Verster prison like the colossus he was, head held high.

We won’t forget that sombre day in 2005 when former President Thabo Mbeki told a joint sitting of the House that he was releasing Jacob Zuma from his position as deputy president. That, of course, all eventually led to the epic night in September 2008 when Mbeki himself would be recalled from office by his own party.

Yet through all this our democracy held firm, bruised and battered, but firm.

9 February 2017 will be remembered as the night our politics shifted in an even more dangerous direction than the night in 2015 when signals were jammed in Parliament and the EFF was evicted forcefully by the ‘white shirts’.

Zuma’s deployment of soldiers and the unprecedented security around Parliament this year set the tone for the State of the Nation Address (Sona); combative.

It sent a chilling message that those who dare oppose him will feel the weight of the state security apparatus. Much of the pre-Sona build up thus rightly focused on the excessive security measures in place and less on what Zuma would actually say.

The EFF clearly came ready to do battle. Their MPs started taking points of order repeatedly relating to Zuma’s breach of the Constitution in the Nkandla matter and then the alleged presence of SAPS in the National Assembly.

The EFF claimed that SAPS officers were ‘planted’ among the protection officers and equipped with whips and also ‘biological’ spray.

And so it went on and on until Cope’s rather hapless Willie Madisha was asked to leave for what seemed like a minor misdemeanour.

The DA at first requested that the business of the evening be concluded. But once things descended into chaos and DA leader Mmusi Maimane tried to intervene, several ANC MPs who thus far had remained virtually ‘silent-shouted’ him down.

In a base display, an ANC member was heard clearly using the ‘F-word’ at Maimane. Did Mbete not hear that, one wonders? Other inexplicable cries of ‘racist!’ were hurled at Maimane and the DA left.

What a disgrace the ANC has become; a shadow of its former self, trying to win arguments by dint of expletives and force and not by the weight of argument.

The EFF, of course, was spoiling for the fight and while it is so that Zuma has breached the Constitution and has not been properly held to account, their disruptive strategy has its limits.

Thus far there have been open calls for his resignation but it’s hardly a revolution.
 
08:44 (GMT+2), Fri, 10 February 2017
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Xxx: The Return Of Xander Cage (3d)
Xxx: The Return Of Xander Cage (3d)
Xander Cage is left for dead after an incident, though he secretly returns...
Hoener Met Die Rooi Skoene
Hoener Met Die Rooi Skoene
Terwyl sy een aand weer lustig voorklets op die foon, vermoor iemand haar...
Lion
Lion
Five-year-old Saroo gets lost on a train and is taken thousands of...
Monster Trucks (3D)
Monster Trucks (3D)
Looking for any way to get away from the life and town he was born into,...
Sing (3D)
Sing (3D)
A koala named Buster Moon has one final chance to restore his theater to...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
It has recently come to light that the amount of sick days taken by George Municipality officials amounts to 25 years. Do you think employees generally abuse their sick leave?
Yes
George Herald 94%
No
George Herald 6%
Men
Women
Search
Bouchie1
I'm a 45 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 25 and 47.
Viper55
I'm a 55 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 44 and 55.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2017 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up