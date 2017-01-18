Translate to: 

Double victory for ANC

Double victory for ANC
ANC Ward Councillor of Uniondale (Ward 25), Jacques Esau. Photo: Michelle Pienaar
GEORGE NEWS - Two new ANC ward councillors will be inaugurated at the next George Council Meeting later this month. Jacques Esau, ward councillor for Ward 25 and Cokiswa Lesele, councillor for Ward 11, were both elected in the by-elections last week Wednesday.
 
The ANC retained Ward 25 (Uniondale), and defeated the DA in Ward 11 (a vast area that includes a part of Thembalethu, Pine Lodge, Gateway Lodge and Rondevlei). The DA still has an outright majority in the George Council.
 
The net result of the by-elections is that the ANC increases its representation in council by one, bringing them to a total of 17 councillors. The DA loses one councillor, which means they now have 28 councillors in George. In Ward 25 the ANC managed to obtain 53,94% of the votes.
 
The DA took 45,79% and the EFF 0,28%. This ward was won by the ANC during the local government election in August last year. In Ward 11 the ANC won with 48,14%, followed by the DA with 44,65%.
 
The EFF obtained 5,37%, the AIC 1,55% and the independent candidate 0,28%.
An elated ANC Western Cape Provincial Secretary, Faiez Jacobs, said the party's double victory in the by-elections was hard won and well deserved.
 
"They did not come easy, but the results show what unity, commitment and hard work can deliver. It is indeed a moment worth celebrating," he said.
 
Ward councillors' priorities
Uniondale councillor, Jacques Esau, wants to focus on youth development, the backlog in low-cost housing and, in his words, the lack of middle-class housing in the Little Karoo town. "Unemployment is also a historic problem, and I want to make it my mission to assist school dropouts to get back in the system. I don't want to see matrics just lying around at home. We have to help these kids to further their education. Tik is taking over our town," he said.
 
Cokiswa Lesele, councillor for Ward 11, says she will be working with the community to find ways to reduce crime.
 
"I also want to improve security by working with the police. I want to meet the basic needs of the community such as water and electricity and better their living conditions."
 
Lesele is very worried about the high crime rate in Zone 5, Thembalethu, which forms part of Ward 11. "I want to work with the community to combat the drugs and substance abuse, especially under the youth. Crime is high because of drug use," she said.
 
Opposition comments
DA Chairperson for the Eastern Region, Jaco Londt: "This was an election we lost on differential voter turnout; in fact, we grew our percentage support in Thembalethu, which we are pleased about. We want to thank all the voters who came out to vote, we respect the result and congratulate the victorious party. Thankfully the DA still holds an outright majority in the George Council. We must learn from the by-election and take service delivery under the new leadership to the next level in George."
 
Convenor of the EFF for the Southern Cape, Mbulelo Magwala: "Every election should be taken on its own merit. This was the first time we participated in a by-election in the Western Cape. It's very different from the local government election.
 
The ANC and DA figures are declining and the EFF is the only party showing some growth. We definitely did well under the circumstances," he said. "It's a learning curve. We now see that politics and finances go hand in hand. We are working from a zero budget. We will be a party to be reckoned with in the 2019 elections. The EFF is a revolutionary movement, and revolutions take time."
 
Click here for previous articles:
07:10 (GMT+2), Thu, 09 February 2017
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Xxx: The Return Of Xander Cage (3d)
Xxx: The Return Of Xander Cage (3d)
Xander Cage is left for dead after an incident, though he secretly returns...
Hoener Met Die Rooi Skoene
Hoener Met Die Rooi Skoene
Terwyl sy een aand weer lustig voorklets op die foon, vermoor iemand haar...
Lion
Lion
Five-year-old Saroo gets lost on a train and is taken thousands of...
Monster Trucks (3D)
Monster Trucks (3D)
Looking for any way to get away from the life and town he was born into,...
Sing (3D)
Sing (3D)
A koala named Buster Moon has one final chance to restore his theater to...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
It has recently come to light that the amount of sick days taken by George Municipality officials amounts to 25 years. Do you think employees generally abuse their sick leave?
Yes
George Herald 94%
No
George Herald 6%
Men
Women
Search
WonderNog
I'm a 53 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 35 and 52.
Edzaf50
I'm a 51 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 40 and 60.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2017 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up