SA Politician Awards to go ahead

Organisers of the South African Politician Awards say even though people have tried to jeopardise the event by freezing their bank accounts, the ceremony will still go ahead on Wednesday night.

Meanwhile, according to organisers, ministers who were nominated and have since pulled out after the ANC instructed them to are Higher Education Deputy Minister Mduduzi Manana, Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba and Small Business Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu.

NATIONAL NEWS - Organisers of the South African Politician Awards say even though people have tried to jeopardise the event by freezing their bank accounts, the ceremony will still go ahead on Wednesday night.Organiser Ngavu Enterprises says the event is to raise political standards, remedy political challenges and rebuild the image of politicians.Senior African National Congress (ANC) leaders have been nominated in 18 categories which include best parliamentarian of the year, best dressed politician, best woman in politics and best political party, but the ANC has warned its members against attending.Some party members have since pulled out even after accepting nominations.The list of nominees include former South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) executive Hlaudi Motsoeneng for the citizens’ choice award, and President Jacob Zuma for the South African politician of the year.Project director for the awards Veronica Modielleng says their personal accounts and that of the businesses funding the awards have been frozen, but she says this won’t stop them.“Our bank accounts have been frozen and we don’t know why. It could be people who just want to ruin names or get to us.”She says they have been informed there is an investigation underway, looking at how the business and the individuals are paying for the awards.