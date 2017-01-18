Upcoming by-elections: The candidates!

Generic image.

Khuzeka Sophia Feni, AIC (Ward 11). Photo: Supplied

Cokiswa Iris Lesele, ANC (Ward 11)

Jarques Denvar Esau, ANC (Ward 25)

Joseph Mbilase, DA (Ward 11)

Marchell Elton Frederick Kleynhans, DA (Ward 25)

Kleynhans was born and raised in Uniondale. He started his career as a petrol attendant in Uniondale and later joined Recall Security as a security officer. Kleynhans is a basically qualified ambulance assistant and is studying further at Unisa to obtain his LLB. He is married to Celicia and has three loving children, Michelle, Keanon and Marchie. His hobbies include rugby and hiking.

Kleynhans wants to be a councillor because he has a passion for the Uniondale community and wants to uplift them. His political career is as follows: Join the ID and establish the Uniondale branch (2008); Join the DA (2008) six months later; DA electoral leader and branch secretary in Uniondale (2009); Ward Councillor for Uniondale (2011 - 2016). George Mayco member: community development, rural and library services (2013).

Lassie Matholweni, EFF (Ward 11). Photo: Zolani Sinxo

Alex Mattheus Wildemann, EFF (Ward 25). Photo: Myron Rabinowitz





Clarence Bathini Malobola, Independent (Ward 11). Photo: Myron Rabinowitz

Malobola was born on 16 June 1975 and has lived in George for the last 30 years. He is a Pan Africanist, a founding member of the George and Eden Youth council and the director of Emyezweni Business Enterprises. Highlights from his career: Member of the Western Cape Provincial Development Council (2009 - 2011); Chairperson of Imizamo Yethu High's School Governing Body (2013 - 2015) and parent representative in the Fees Must Fall Movement mediation team at NMMU (2016). Malobola is currently a national council member of Nafcoc (National African Federated Chamber of Commerce) and BBC (Black Business Council), as well as a board member of George Museum.

'W bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'

GEORGE NEWS - The by-elections for Uniondale (Ward 25) and a ward in Thembalethu (Ward 11) is around the corner. Candidates from four political parties and an independent will contest in Thembalethu, while three parties will strut their stuff in Uniondale for the by-elections on Wednesday 1 February. Here is a compilation of the candidates, in alphabetical order according to the parties, with a short description of each candidate.Khuzeka Sophia Feni, AIC (Ward 11): Feni was born on 18 May 1951 in Thembalethu, George. She is married with five children, she has three grandchildren and is no stranger to Thembalethu. Her political career spans over 17 years where she served the public in the following capacities: Mayor of Thembalethu (1989 - 1992); Executive Committee Member of George Transitional Council (1992 - 1995); ANC Councillor (1995 - 2006). Feni served on the Community Police Forum and was instrumental in the building of Thembalethu Police Station during her term as mayor of Thembalethu.Cokiswa Iris Lesele, known by many as Mama Dingiswayo, has been a loyal member of the ANC for the past 13 years. Lesele was the treasurer of the Sparrow Mkhonto branch for the last three years, and has resided in Ward 11 for the last 14 years. She is passionate about addressing the following issues: Crime (housebreakings and rapes), the upliftment of the youth and combatting drugs. Lesele wants to work with the police and the Department of Education and Health to reach her goals. She wants to utilise sport to keep the youth from using drugs.Esau is 31 years old, married, and has been a resident of Uniondale for his whole life. He is the vice president of the ANC branch in Uniondale, and the spokesperson of a committee which is responsible for job creation and negotiates with the George Municipality. Highlights in his career: Elected as vice-president of the local league (2009); elected as chairman of the local league (2010 - 2012); president of Uniondale Youth Council (2008 - 2009); president DMA (District Management Area) Youth Council (2009 - 2011); Ward Committee member, sports (2011 - 2015); Vice-Chairman of the Uniondale United Football Club (2009 - 2012); SGB (School Governing Body) President (2015 to present); chairperson of the Uniondale United Football Club (2012 - 2015).Thandisizwe Joseph Mbilase is a resident of Thembalethu, Ward 11. Mbilase is married to Liyema and they have two lovely children, Palisa and Yamkelani. His hobbies include watching sport and movies. Highlights from Mbilase's career: Elected as Acting Chairperson of the Ward 11 DA branch (2011); joined the George Municipality as a casual worker (2013). "I love to work with and for the people," said Mbilase. "Just like the late Councillor Lux Xesi, I will continue to make Ward 11 a place where people can live with dignity and pride." His party leaders describe Mbilase as a people's person, who communicates easily and listens to the will of the people.Lassie Matholweni is a resident of Ward 11. He played a key role in the establishment of the party in the Southern Cape. Matholweni used to be a member of the ANC Youth League until he joined the EFF in 2013. He is currently the EFF administrator and secretary of the region. Matholweni took part in the local government elections last year, as well as in the national elections in 2014. He currently serves on the Community Police Forum for Thembalethu. He loves his community and jazz music. He plays the guitar at home over the weekends and likes a nice braai.Alex Wildemann, better known as 'Martin', has a passion for helping farm workers. He joined the EFF last year after being approached by Laetitia Arries, co-ordinator of the EFF in the Southern Cape. Wildemann's political career dates back to 1988, when he served as an independent in the Tricameral Parliament in the House of Representatives for the Langkloof. During the transitional period he served on the local council. In 2000 he was instrumental in forming the DA, when the DP and NP joined forces in the Langkloof. In 2000 Wildemann was elected to the District Council for the DA, but crossed the floor to the ANC during the 2002 the walkover period. He served as an ANC councillor on the George Council for one term from 2011 to 2016.