Malema: Upcoming court date a ploy to keep me from Sona

Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema.

The EFF held a media briefing at its headquarters in Braamfontein on Monday following the party's third plenum last weekend where it outlined its plans for the year and the 2019 elections.

Malema says the case is a ploy to try keep him away from this year’s State of the Nation Address (Sona).



“It’s practically impossible for me to be at New Castle on time coming from Cape Town after the State of the Nation [address]. Therefore, Malema cannot undermine the court and go to the State of the Nation. He has to sleep in New Castle so that he makes it to the court and Malema doesn’t attend the state of the nation. They think we are fools like that, they will not see me in that court.”



Malema says Speaker of Parliament Baleka Mbete must prepare for another action-filled State of the Nation Address.

NATIONAL NEWS - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema says he will not appear at the New Castle Magistrate Court next month where he is facing charges of contravening the Riotous Assemblies Act, by calling on his supporters to invade unoccupied land.