Parties prepare for by-elections

GEORGE NEWS - Following the death of the DA councillor Luxamile Xesi , Ward 11 (Thembalethu) political parties are preparing for the coming by-elections which will be held on 1 February 2017.

These by-elections will see Sophia Feni (66), a former mayor of Thembalethu during the National Party rule, return to active politics.

Feni has been a member of a number of political parties including the ANC; she also served on the George municipal council as an independent councillor. She is now standing as a Ward 11 candidate under the banner of the African Independent Congress (AIC).

Although she doesn’t reside in Ward 11, Feni believes that her experience in politics and community development makes her an ideal candidate for the position of councillor. "Ward 11 faces a number of challenges such as housing, crime, water and sanitation. These are some of the issues which I will prioritise if elected,” said Feni.

Another candidate who is popular among the locals is Lassy Matyholweni of the EFF. During last year’s local government election, Matyholweni didn’t make it to the list of the EFF’s candidates for the George Council.

However, he was a candidate for the Eden District Municipality where he didn’t receive enough votes to be a councillor. Matyholweni is one of the people who helped to establish EFF in the Southern Cape and he boasts many years’ experience working in community development, particularly youth development.

“I am a resident of Ward 11 and therefore every challenge my community faces, I face with them. As the EFF we have identified unemployment and lack of economic opportunities among the youth as one of the challenges that needs to be addressed urgently,” said Matyholweni.

He added that previous councillors have done little to solve the problems of service delivery in his ward.

"The previous councillors were not accessible to the people and therefore made it difficult for the people to have a voice in the council. As the EFF we make sure that we are accessible to the people 24 hours a day. Our mandate is to serve and listen to the problems of our people."

Other candidates will include Joseph Mbilase (DA) and Cokiswa Lesele (ANC).

Sophia Feni (66) believes she has all it takes to win the elections. Photos: Zolani Sinxo.

ARTICLE: ZOLANI SINXO, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST

'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'