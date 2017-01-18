Senzo Mchunu ready to make political comeback

Former KwaZulu-Natal Premier Senzo Mchunu. Image: twitter.com

He says it pains him to see divisions happening in the provincial party, which he says was once united during his tenure.

NATIONAL NEWS - Former KwaZulu-Natal Premier Senzo Mchunu says he’s ready to make a comeback to politics adding that if elected he will step in and lead.The former KZN African National Congress (ANC) chairperson spoke exclusively to Eyewitness News about his plans and his view on the current state of the ruling party.Mchunu was forced to resign last year after losing the ANC’s provincial leadership race to Sihle Zikalala.Mchunu says while some people behind his removal have already written his obituary he is still ready to serve in ANC structures.“You become a member of the ANC and you stay a member of the ANC. At some point or the other, people elect you or appoint you to various rules in the organisation.”Mchunu has thrown his support behind a court challenge by disgruntled ANC branches who want the party’s 2015 elective conference to be scrapped and the current leadership nullified.“I support the action that was taken by the branches.”