Zuma: Dlamini-Zuma is capable, ready to lead ANC

He says, "The ANC has led the charge in promoting the empowerment of women. And they’re in key leaderships outside and within government. In the ANC, this is no longer an issue.”

NATIONAL NEWS - President Jacob Zuma says he believes Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma is ready to lead the party and has made it clear it’s not true that it’s a tradition the deputy always takes over the reins.Zuma made the remarks in an interview broadcast on three SABC radio stations on Thursday night.The president said while it’s happened before that the deputy has become president in the African National Congress (ANC) that wasn’t dictated by policy but just an accident of history.“It’s not a policy, it’s not even like an accepted tradition as such.”He says as far as he knows Dlamini-Zuma is a tried and tested leader.“She has grown in the struggle. She has ran a number of positions. She has been a minister in number of departments, there’s no question at all. If the ANC says we think we can give this responsibility and she agrees then that’s not a concern at all.”He says he supports the Women’s League’s call for women to hold important positions in the party’s top six leadership.But Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) has endorsed Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa, saying that traditionally, the ANC's deputy takes over from the president.But Zuma says tradition must not be confused with ANC policy.