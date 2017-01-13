Translate to: 

Zuma: Dlamini-Zuma is capable, ready to lead ANC

Zuma: Dlamini-Zuma is capable, ready to lead ANC
President Jacob Zuma.
NATIONAL NEWS - President Jacob Zuma says he believes Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma is ready to lead the party and has made it clear it’s not true that it’s a tradition the deputy always takes over the reins.

Zuma made the remarks in an interview broadcast on three SABC radio stations on Thursday night.

The president said while it’s happened before that the deputy has become president in the African National Congress (ANC) that wasn’t dictated by policy but just an accident of history.

“It’s not a policy, it’s not even like an accepted tradition as such.”

He says as far as he knows Dlamini-Zuma is a tried and tested leader.

“She has grown in the struggle. She has ran a number of positions. She has been a minister in number of departments, there’s no question at all. If the ANC says we think we can give this responsibility and she agrees then that’s not a concern at all.”

He says he supports the Women’s League’s call for women to hold important positions in the party’s top six leadership.

But Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) has endorsed Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa, saying that traditionally, the ANC's deputy takes over from the president.

But Zuma says tradition must not be confused with ANC policy.

He says, "The ANC has led the charge in promoting the empowerment of women. And they’re in key leaderships outside and within government. In the ANC, this is no longer an issue.”
 
11:07 (GMT+2), Fri, 13 January 2017
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Inferno
Inferno
When Robert Langdon wakes up in an Italian hospital with amnesia, he teams...
Fallen
Fallen
A young girl finds herself in a reform school after therapy since she was...
Robinson Crusoe
Robinson Crusoe
In this animation, a daring parrot recounts how Robinson Crusoe came to be...
Max Steel
Max Steel
The adventures of teenager Max McGrath and his alien companion, Steel, who...
Fantastic beasts and where to find them
Fantastic beasts and where to find them
The year is 1926, and Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) has just completed a...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Are you sticking to your New Year's resolutions?
Yes
George Herald 13%
No
George Herald 3%
I didn't make any
George Herald 84%
Men
Women
Search
Milo1978
I'm a 39 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 27 and 43.
eensaamopsoek
I'm a 69 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 57 and 67.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2017 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up