ANC struggle stalwarts to discuss January 8 statement

NATIONAL NEWS - African National Congress (ANC) struggle stalwarts are expected to meet on Tuesday morning to discuss the party’s 8 January statement, and receive a progress report on the preparation for a consultative conference.President Jacob Zuma delivered the 8 January statement at Orlando Stadium on Sunday where the party celebrated its 105th birthday.The stalwarts have previously raised concerns about what they called the deteriorating state of the party under Zuma and requested the ANC hold a consultative conference in the hope that it would lead to the rebuilding and renewal of the organisation.The party has since agreed to hold the conference but said it would coincide with the policy conference, something the veterans rejected.