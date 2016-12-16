Translate to: 

SACP warns it will continue to contribute to ANC

Blade Nzimande.
NATIONAL NEWS - South African Communist Party (SACP) general secretary Blade Nzimande says the party will continue to contribute to the African National Congress (ANC), for now, by playing its role in the alliance, but at the same time will work independently towards building a working-class-led movement to advance the national democratic revolution.

Nzimande was speaking at a briefing in Randburg addressing a wide variety of issues from what he calls Guptarisation, to Parliament’s inquiry into the SABC and other state-owned entities.

He said if the ANC did not unite and become rooted in the masses again it would not be able to lead the national democratic revolution.

“The SACP will convene a national imbizo to bring together mass democratic forces to discuss challenges facing our country.”

Nzimade said the focus on who will be the next president should shift rather to the criteria which made for effective leadership.
 
09:38 (GMT+2), Tue, 20 December 2016
